Single-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Coles County on Friday and Saturday

MATTOON — COVID-19 vaccination clinics featuring the single-dose vaccine are set to take place in Coles County on Friday and Saturday.
The clinics will be at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and are part of the series of the Illinois National Guard’s “Mobile Outreach Vaccination Point of Dispensing,” a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.
The release said the clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m.-5:15 p.m. both days and will take place in the SBLHC Education Center on the north side of the hospital.
The clinics will be for anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in Coles County, the release said. The Johnson & Johnson brand of vaccine, which requires a single dose, will be used at the clinics, it said.
It said online registration is required at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/0d751a4a-cc7e-4664-bdc7-71ca10787536/.
A registration form will be required for each person receiving a vaccination, the release said. It said those registering will be able to use the link to choose a date and time; participants shouldn’t arrive more than 15 minutes before their appointments.
Those registering will receive a QR code that must be printed or available on a phone at the time of the vaccination, the release also said. An Illinois driver’s license or state ID will also be required.