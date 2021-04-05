Single-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Coles County on Friday and Saturday

MATTOON — COVID-19 vaccination clinics featuring the single-dose vaccine are set to take place in Coles County on Friday and Saturday.

The clinics will be at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and are part of the series of the Illinois National Guard’s “Mobile Outreach Vaccination Point of Dispensing,” a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release said the clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m.-5:15 p.m. both days and will take place in the SBLHC Education Center on the north side of the hospital.

The clinics will be for anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in Coles County, the release said. The Johnson & Johnson brand of vaccine, which requires a single dose, will be used at the clinics, it said.