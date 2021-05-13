SIREN REPORT - Charleston police and Coles County sheriff report accidents

Charleston police
Vehicles driven by Harold E. Ames of rural Charleston and Anthony L. Baltimore of rural Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Fifth Street at 1:32 p.m. May 6. Ames, 81, was cited for failure to yield.
Vehicles driven by Leslie A. Hansbrough and Clinton A. Bays, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident in the 1000 block of Seventh Street at 8:35 a.m. Saturday. Hansbrough, 38, was cited for improper backing.
The bicycle ridden by Darrius L. Junious of Charleston and the vehicle driven by Brian E. Cummins of Oakland were involved in an accident in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 3:13 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicles driven by Ronnie D. Carlen of Greenup and Robert M. Bertrand of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at 9:47 a.m. Monday.
Vehicles driven by Macayla M. Finley and Autumn M.E. Webb, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday. Finley, 16, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
Coles County sheriff
Sarah J. Currie, 28, of Hindsboro was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after her vehicle hit a guard rail at the intersection of Illinois Route 130 and County Road 1000N at 5:35 p.m. May 4.
The vehicle driven by Donald W. Johnson of Charleston went into a ditch at the intersection of County Roads 1000N and 1550E at 1:45 p.m. May 5.
Bruce E. Gross, 62, of rural Casey was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after his vehicle went into a ditch at the intersection of Westfield Road and County Road 2400E at 2:25 p.m. May 5. Gross was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Vernon K. Maddox, 66, of rural Charleston was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after his vehicle hit a guard rail at the intersection of Lincoln Highway Road and County Road 300N at 5:45 p.m. Monday.