SIREN REPORT - Charleston police and Coles County sheriff report accidents

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Harold E. Ames of rural Charleston and Anthony L. Baltimore of rural Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Fifth Street at 1:32 p.m. May 6. Ames, 81, was cited for failure to yield.

Vehicles driven by Leslie A. Hansbrough and Clinton A. Bays, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident in the 1000 block of Seventh Street at 8:35 a.m. Saturday. Hansbrough, 38, was cited for improper backing.

The bicycle ridden by Darrius L. Junious of Charleston and the vehicle driven by Brian E. Cummins of Oakland were involved in an accident in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 3:13 p.m. Saturday.

Vehicles driven by Ronnie D. Carlen of Greenup and Robert M. Bertrand of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at 9:47 a.m. Monday.

Vehicles driven by Macayla M. Finley and Autumn M.E. Webb, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday. Finley, 16, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.