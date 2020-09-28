SIREN REPORT: Accident involving a cow and other vehicle mishaps

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coles County sheriff

The vehicle driven by Zachary W. Livesay of rural Mattoon hit a cow in the road at the intersection of County Roads 250N and 800E at 5:15 a.m. Sept. 10.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Megan A. Nuncio of San Antonio, Texas, and Taleesha D. Garner of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Southside Drive and Commercial Street at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Xavier R. Worker of Mattoon and Gavin J. Zuniga of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Jackson Avenue at 10:04 a.m. Friday. Worker, 17, was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and no seat belt.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Ashlie H. Sampson of Mattoon and Stephanie L. Kean of Sullivan were involved in an accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue at 3:16 p.m. Friday. Sampson, 21, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -