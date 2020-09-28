SIREN REPORT: Accident involving a cow and other vehicle mishaps

Coles County sheriff
The vehicle driven by Zachary W. Livesay of rural Mattoon hit a cow in the road at the intersection of County Roads 250N and 800E at 5:15 a.m. Sept. 10.
Vehicles driven by Megan A. Nuncio of San Antonio, Texas, and Taleesha D. Garner of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Southside Drive and Commercial Street at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Charleston police
Vehicles driven by Xavier R. Worker of Mattoon and Gavin J. Zuniga of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Jackson Avenue at 10:04 a.m. Friday. Worker, 17, was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and no seat belt.
Vehicles driven by Ashlie H. Sampson of Mattoon and Stephanie L. Kean of Sullivan were involved in an accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue at 3:16 p.m. Friday. Sampson, 21, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Jerry J. Downey of rural Casey while it was parked at Rural King Supply, 1475 18th St., at 10:54 a.m. Saturday.
Mattoon police
A bicycle ridden by Ronda M. Enloe of Mattoon and the vehicle driven by Sharon D. Sloninger of Champaign were involved in an accident at the intersection of Sixth Street and Broadway Avenue at 11:52 a.m. Thursday. Enloe was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Vehicles driven by Cassidy L. Franzen of Sullivan and Marilyn M. Spencer of Trilla were involved in a accident at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 21 at Charleston Avenue and Lake Land Boulevard. Franzen was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Spencer was ticketed for failing to yield.
