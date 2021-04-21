SIREN REPORT: Accidents result in trips to hospital

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Valerie A. Sewell, 37, of Mattoon and Lynette A. Ashmore, 68, of Charleston were involved in an accident on Illinois Route 16 in front of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center at 8:43 a.m. April 13. Ashmore was taken to SBLHC and Sewell was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Scott A. Preston and Janet Y. Koch, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Reynolds Drive and Lincoln Avenue at 10:59 a.m. Friday. Preston, 33, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Coles County sheriff

Sarah J. Keith, 27, of Rosedale was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after her vehicle went off the road on Lincoln Highway Road near the intersection with County Road 1100E at 7:13 a.m. April 13.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Stefan T. Craig of rural Mattoon and Crystal G. Sylvester of Charleston were involved in an accident at 11676 N. County Road 1400E at 8 p.m. April 14.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Bonnie RK. Dewey, 52, of Tuscola went off the road on U.S. Route 45 near County Road 1800N at 2:40 p.m. Friday. Dewey and one passenger, Katherine D. Dewey, 77, also of Tuscola, were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Another passenger, Charles E. Dewey, 79, also of Tuscola, was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0