SIREN REPORT: Authorities respond to multiple accidents during past week
SIREN REPORT: Authorities respond to multiple accidents during past week

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Xiola B. Seymour of Effingham and Dominic C. Perrino of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and B Street at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 27.

Vehicles driven by Robert L. Smith and Daniel L. Darding, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Polk Avenue and E Street at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 2. Smith, 71, was cited for failure to yield.

A truck owned by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center driven by Dustin A. Vincent of Charleston was involved in an accident with the vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Cole of Charleston at the east entrance of the hospital at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 2.

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Mollie E. Auer of Mattoon and William M. West of Windsor were involved in an accident on the entrance road to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 27. West, 49, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jason A. Enyart, 38, of Mattoon was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after his vehicle went off the road at the intersection of Lerna Road and East DeWitt Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 27.

The vehicle driven by Rosie J. Sims, 45, of Mattoon went off the road and hit three parked vehicles at 2764 Lincoln Highway Road at 2:23 a.m. Jan. 29. Sims was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and cited for DUI.

