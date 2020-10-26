SIREN REPORT: Authorities respond to multiple accidents

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Caitlin E. Farrell, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, hit the vehicle belonging to Chelsie L. Finke of Charleston while it was parked at Dirty's Bar and Grill, 706 Lincoln Ave., between 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 2 a.m. Oct. 10. Farrell was cited for leaving the scene of a accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Vicky D. Templeton and Kevin W. Templeton, both of Soddy Daisey, Tennessee, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Street at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Seleiya M. Wilson and Caleb R. Bertrand, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 12th Street at 8:04 p.m. Thursday. Wilson, 20, was cited for following too closely.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Jean L. Lacher of Sullivan and Kamarra L. Johnson of Mattoon were involved in an accident in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue at 3:25 a.m. Friday. Lacher, 71, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and cited for failure to yield.

Coles County sheriff