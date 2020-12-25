 Skip to main content
Siren Report: Charleston, Mattoon firefighters respond to false alarms
Charleston fire

Firefighters responded to a false alarm caused by a system malfunction at 11:18 a.m. Friday at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, 712 Sixth St.

Mattoon fire

Firefighters responded to a false alarm caused by a system malfunction at 11:38 a.m. Friday at a Pilson automotive dealership building, 2212 Lake Land Boulevard.

Crews responded to a small cooking fire that did not cause any damage at 5:31 p.m. Thursday at Brookstone Estates of Mattoon North, 1920 Brookstone Lane.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

