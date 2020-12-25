Siren Report: Charleston, Mattoon firefighters respond to false alarms

Charleston fire
Firefighters responded to a false alarm caused by a system malfunction at 11:18 a.m. Friday at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, 712 Sixth St.
Mattoon fire
Firefighters responded to a false alarm caused by a system malfunction at 11:38 a.m. Friday at a Pilson automotive dealership building, 2212 Lake Land Boulevard.
Crews responded to a small cooking fire that did not cause any damage at 5:31 p.m. Thursday at Brookstone Estates of Mattoon North, 1920 Brookstone Lane.