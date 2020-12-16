SIREN REPORT: Charleston polcie respond to weekend vehicle accidents

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Rebecca D. Poindexter of Chicago and Jerelyn E. Killebrew of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 5:4 a.m. Friday.

Vehicles driven by Alysa J. Eubank of rural Charleston and Sandra J. Ingram of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street at 9:16 a.m. Friday.

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Tyler Massie of Charleston while it was parked at 36 Madison Ave. at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Eric G. Steinhardt, 34, of Charleston was cited for improper lane use and leaving the scene of an accident after his vehicle hit a sign at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Vehicles driven by David R. Thompson of rural Humboldt and Rachel E. Pearcy of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue at noon on Monday.

