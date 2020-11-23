SIREN REPORT: Charleston police handle multiple accidents

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Wendall R. Hawn Jr., 43, of Charleston went into a ditch and hit a utility pole support wire on E Street near Railroad Avenue at 12:21 a.m. Nov. 13. Hawn was cited for improper lane use and leaving the scene of an accident.

Vehicles driven by Shelley J. Hildebrand of Paris and Owen O. Gerdes of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:37 p.m. Friday. Hildebrand, 55, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The vehicle driven by Hilary D. Simard, 28, hit a vehicle belonging to Andersons and Sons of Newton while it was parked in the lot at Mike and Stan's, 504 Monroe Ave., at 8:40 p.m. Friday. Simard was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.

Vehicles driven by Maddaline J. Bryant of Charleston and Parked L. Bryant of rural Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Division Street and Buchanan Avenue at 9:36 p.m. Sunday. Maddaline Bryant, 17, was cited for improper starting of a parked vehicle.

