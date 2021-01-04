 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to multiple accidents
0 comments

SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to multiple accidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Shane A. Phelps, 40, of Westfield hit the vehicle belonging to Dustin T. Harl of Charleston while it was parked at Huck's, 501 Madison Ave., at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 29. Phelps was cited for failure to give information after hitting an unattended vehicle and failure to report an accident.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Derrall L. Enlow of Charleston hit a sign in the parking lot of West Park Plaza, 612 W. Lincoln Ave., at 1:42 p.m. Dec. 29.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Lori A. Harmon on Kansas and Matthew N. Easton of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Seventh Street at 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Harmon, 65, was cited for failure to yield.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Katherine J. Hollingsworth of Marshall and Jaquelyn N. Trombi of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 6:36 p.m. Thursday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Terry J. Titus of rural Neoga and Rainer V. Fullermore of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:43 p.m. Saturday. Titus, 71, was cited for failure to yield.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck
Local

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News