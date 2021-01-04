SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to multiple accidents

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Shane A. Phelps, 40, of Westfield hit the vehicle belonging to Dustin T. Harl of Charleston while it was parked at Huck's, 501 Madison Ave., at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 29. Phelps was cited for failure to give information after hitting an unattended vehicle and failure to report an accident.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Derrall L. Enlow of Charleston hit a sign in the parking lot of West Park Plaza, 612 W. Lincoln Ave., at 1:42 p.m. Dec. 29.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Lori A. Harmon on Kansas and Matthew N. Easton of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Seventh Street at 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Harmon, 65, was cited for failure to yield.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Katherine J. Hollingsworth of Marshall and Jaquelyn N. Trombi of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 6:36 p.m. Thursday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Terry J. Titus of rural Neoga and Rainer V. Fullermore of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:43 p.m. Saturday. Titus, 71, was cited for failure to yield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1