SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to multiple vehicle mishaps

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Jayden K. Calloway of Bradley went through a barrier bar inside a wash bay at Dustbusters car wash, 1400 Lincoln Ave., at 4:07 p.m. April 1.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Joel B. Jones of Kansas and Jamie L. Mayhall of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Health Center Drive in front of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center at 8:22 a.m. Monday. Jones, 45, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vehicles driven by Raven L. Hayes and Roger A. Millage Jr., both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of E Street and Elm Avenue at 11:51 a.m. Monday. Hayes, 18, was cited for an improper turn.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Jackson T. Hayes of rural Toledo and Granville L. Justice of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 3:14 p.m. Monday. Hayes, 16, was cited for failure to yield.

- - -