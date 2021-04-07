 Skip to main content
SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to multiple vehicle mishaps
alert top story

SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to multiple vehicle mishaps

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Jayden K. Calloway of Bradley went through a barrier bar inside a wash bay at Dustbusters car wash, 1400 Lincoln Ave., at 4:07 p.m. April 1.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Joel B. Jones of Kansas and Jamie L. Mayhall of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Health Center Drive in front of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center at 8:22 a.m. Monday. Jones, 45, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Raven L. Hayes and Roger A. Millage Jr., both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of E Street and Elm Avenue at 11:51 a.m. Monday. Hayes, 18, was cited for an improper turn.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Jackson T. Hayes of rural Toledo and Granville L. Justice of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 3:14 p.m. Monday. Hayes, 16, was cited for failure to yield.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Linda J. Ealy of Kansas hit a fire hydrant in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 566 W. Lincoln Ave., at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Coles County sheriff

The vehicle driven by Jordan L. Angel, 20, of Mattoon hit a guard rail on County Road 1000N at the U.S. Route 45 overpass at 4:22 a.m. March 17. Angel was cited for failure to give information after striking unattended property and improper lane use.

Tags

