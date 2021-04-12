 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to traffic mishaps
0 comments
editor's pick

SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to traffic mishaps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by David E. Curran and Lane M. Redfern, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Polk Avenue at 4:49 p.m. April 6. Redfern, 19, was cited for driving while license suspended.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Xue T. Chen of Charleston and an Eastern Illinois University pickup truck driven by Greg E. Harris of rural Windsor were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday. Chen, 48, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News