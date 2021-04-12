SIREN REPORT: Charleston police respond to traffic mishaps

Vehicles driven by David E. Curran and Lane M. Redfern, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Polk Avenue at 4:49 p.m. April 6. Redfern, 19, was cited for driving while license suspended.

The vehicle driven by Xue T. Chen of Charleston and an Eastern Illinois University pickup truck driven by Greg E. Harris of rural Windsor were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday. Chen, 48, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.