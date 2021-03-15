 Skip to main content
SIREN REPORT Coles County authorities respond to multiple collisions in past week
SIREN REPORT Coles County authorities respond to multiple collisions in past week

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Carter M. Gordon of rural Charleston and Ammie E. Waters of Ashmore were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Highway Road and County Road 600N at 3:10 p.m. March 4.

- - -

Vehicles driven by George R. Floyd of Gays and Chelsea B. St Michael of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersections of Illinois Route 121 and County Road 1000N at 2:50 p.m. March 9.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Sean F. Bull, 22, of Verona, Wisconsin, and Alexis D. Dearing, 26, of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Illinois Route 49 at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday. Bull was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Dearing was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital. Bull was cited for failure to yield.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Graciana R. Kenney and John C. Lauer, both of Lerna, were involved in an accident at the intersection of County Roads 1100E and 550N at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Kenney, 17, was cited for failure to yield.

Mattoon police

Vehicles driven by Myles J. Louthan, Sawyer J. Spraker, Hannah G. Hopper and Kendra L. Bialeschki, all of Mattoon, were involved in an accident in the 2200 block of Marshall Avenue at 3:12 p.m. March 9.

- - -

Vehicles driven by John H. Duffy of Gays and Judith A. Rardin of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Rudy Avenue and 17th Street at 1:07 p.m. Saturday. Rardin was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and  Duffy was cited for failure to yield.

