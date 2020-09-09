SIREN REPORT: County deputies respond to numerous crashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coles County sheriff

The vehicle driven by Dahjae B. Williams of Chicago went into a ditch and hit a pole security wire at the intersection of County Roads 1000N and 1420E at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24.

- - -

Bailey A. Jordan, 23, of Shelbyville was cited for driving under the influence and improper lane use after his vehicle went into a field near the intersection of Illinois Route 316 and County Road 900N at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 29.

- - -

Gililan P. Card, 22, of rural Mattoon was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after her vehicle hit a tree at the intersection of East Harrison Street Road and County Road 1880E at 2:42 a.m. Aug. 30.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Kacey L. Lovekamp of Sullivan and Tyler J. Drumm of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lerna Road and East DeWitt Avenue at the east edge of Mattoon at 3:13 p.m. Sept. 1. Lovekamp, 28, was cited for failure to yield and operating an uninsured vehicle. A passenger in Lovekamp's vehicle, Christie S. Burrell, 51, of Sullivan was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.