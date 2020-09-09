SIREN REPORT: County deputies respond to numerous crashes

Coles County sheriff
The vehicle driven by Dahjae B. Williams of Chicago went into a ditch and hit a pole security wire at the intersection of County Roads 1000N and 1420E at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24.
Bailey A. Jordan, 23, of Shelbyville was cited for driving under the influence and improper lane use after his vehicle went into a field near the intersection of Illinois Route 316 and County Road 900N at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 29.
Gililan P. Card, 22, of rural Mattoon was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after her vehicle hit a tree at the intersection of East Harrison Street Road and County Road 1880E at 2:42 a.m. Aug. 30.
Vehicles driven by Kacey L. Lovekamp of Sullivan and Tyler J. Drumm of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lerna Road and East DeWitt Avenue at the east edge of Mattoon at 3:13 p.m. Sept. 1. Lovekamp, 28, was cited for failure to yield and operating an uninsured vehicle. A passenger in Lovekamp's vehicle, Christie S. Burrell, 51, of Sullivan was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
The vehicle driven by Robert A. Gooden of rural Charleston went into a field at the intersection of County Road 1120N and Illinois Route 130 at 3:25 a.m. Sept. 2.
John M. Donald, 88, of Shelbyville was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana after his vehicle hit an embankment and went into a field at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Lake Road at 2:32 a.m. Friday.
Vehicles driven by Broc W. Kearney of rural Humboldt and Linus L. Kocher of Noble were involved in an accident at the intersection of County Road 1000N and Illinois Route 121 at 1:55 p.m. Friday.
