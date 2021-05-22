SIREN REPORT: Crashes result in injuries

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Lisa R. Reardon of Greenup and Erik Williamson of Effingham were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road at 7:37 a.m. May 15. Reardon, 62, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Brylie A. Taylor-Lutz, 17, of Charleston and Michael J. Culp, 47, of Shelbyville were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Victoria Lane at 8:37 a.m. Monday. Taylor-Lutz was cited for failure to yield and Culp was cited for driving while license suspended or revoked.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Ryan P. Kolling and Jamey T. Himes, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Edgar Drive at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0