SIREN REPORT: Driver in Lincoln Avenue and E Street crash cited

Charleston Police Department

Vehicles driven by Gabriel Decker of Charleston and Jason Cline of Mattoon were involved in a collision at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and E Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 17.

The crash occurred when Decker's vehicle struck the rear end of Cline's vehicle while pulling into a left-hand turn lane, police said.

Decker said the brakes went out on his vehicle, which caused him to be unable to slow down. Decker left the scene while Cline contacted police and officers later contacted Decker. Officers issued citations to Decker.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Lindsey Anderson of Charleston and Jordan Coleman of Westfield were involved in a collision at the intersection of 10th Street and Grant Ave at about 2:40 p.m. on July 18.

The crash occurred when Anderson's vehicle struck Coleman's vehicle on the driver's side, causing damage to both vehicles, police said. Anderson was issued a citation.

Mattoon Police Department

Vehicles driven by Megan Crump of Mattoon and Dana Miller of Oswego were involved in a crash at the intersection of Charleston Avenue and S. 15th St. at about 1:34 p.m. on July 12. Crump struck the rear end of Miller's vehicle, which was stopped at a stoplight, police said.

Crump said her brakes had failed to work and she tried to swerve to avoid hitting Crump's vehicle, but could not avoid the collision, police said.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Gabriel Parks and Harold Johnson, both of Mattoon, were involved in a collision at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 14th Street at approximately 6:44 p.m. on July 15.

Parks admitted to running a red light, causing his vehicle to strike the rear driver's side of Johnson's vehicle, according to the police. Both cars were driven from the accident and there were no injuries, police said.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Andrew May and William Ramsey, both of Mattoon, were involved in a collision at the I-57 off-ramp to Route 16 at approximately 10:02 a.m. on July 19.

May's vehicle struck the rear end of Ramsey's vehicle after Ramsey hit his brakes suddenly to avoid hitting another vehicle that did not yield right-of-way, police said.

- - -

A vehicle driven by Brian Carlyle of Mattoon struck the side of a Lincoln Land Credit Union building on Broadway Avenue while Carlyle was pushing the vehicle.

The vehicle had malfunctioned while Carlyle was in the drive-thru of the credit union. The car shortly after hit the side of the building, police said.

Carlyle was issued citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving while his license was suspended.

Coles County Sheriff

A vehicle driven by Tevin Story crashed through a bridge guardrail, chain link fence, and struck a tree at approximately 2:35 a.m. on July 9 on Decker Springs Road, according to police.

Story did not contact the police and later checked into a hospital for injuries sustained during the crash, where he explained he fell out of a moving vehicle.

Story later admitted to drinking alcohol before the accident occurred. He also did not have a drivers license, insurance for the vehicle, and the vehicle was not registered. Officers issued citations to Story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0