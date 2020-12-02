SIREN REPORT: Driver striking parked police car among list of reported accidents

Coles County sheriff

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Hannah K. Dowd of Charleston while it was parked on Walnut Street near Illinois Street in Ashmore about 8 p.m. on Nov. 12.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Amber D. Davis of Oakland hit a Mattoon Police Department vehicle while it was parked at Lakeland Apartments, 4213 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, at 11:34 p.m. Nov. 21.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Christopher M. Durham, 19, of Charleston, hit a guard rail on County Road 1000N on the U.S. Route 45 overpass at 6:44 a.m. Nov. 23. Durham was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Anthony J. Plough of rural Greenup and Jack Cline of Toledo were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lerna Road and Old State Road at 2:50 p.m. Nov. 23. Plough, 34, was cited for improper lane use.

- - -

Rachel A. Parsons, 20, of Mattoon was cited for failure to report an accident after her vehicle went into a field at the intersection of County Roads 870E and 900N at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0