SIREN REPORT: Falling branch lands on moving vehicle

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Roy E. Williamson and Allyssandra E. Kesterson, both of Humboldt, were involved in an accident at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and County Road 1550N at 6:18 a.m. March 17.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Kristin N. Pearcy of Mattoon went off the road at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and County Road 1100N at 11:14 p.m. March 25.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Payton E. Carter of Toledo and Ciera L. Effner of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Thomason Drive and Lerna Road southeast of Mattoon at 9:40 p.m. March 27. Carter, 16, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Jessica M. Garza of Sullivan and Monica E. Callaway of Oakland were involved in an accident on the Interstate 57 off ramp at County Road 1000N at 1:48 p.m. March 28.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Micahel L. Janes of rural Mattoon was damaged by falling tree branch while he was driving on Lerna Road near the intersection with County Road 550N at 6:54 p.m. March 28.

Charleston police