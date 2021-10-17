SIREN REPORT: Latest car accidents in Coles County

Charleston Police Department

Vehicles driven by Christopher C. Ciulla of Mattoon and Rebekah G. Hamersley of Pimento were involved in an accident in front of Charleston High School on Lincoln Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. Oct. 11.

Ciulla admitted to striking the rear end of Hamersley's vehicle as Hamersley had slowed due to an ambulance traveling nearby. Ciulla was later issued a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Vehicles driven by Ricky Haney and Donald Bowling, both of Charleston, were involved in a collision in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

The two collided in a parking lot and minimal damage was caused to both vehicles, said the report.

Coles County Sheriff's Office

Vehicles driven by Lillian Foshee of Mount Carmel and Alaynia Bryant of Charleston were involved in a collision on IL Route 130 near Lake Charleston on Oct. 4 at approximately 5:18 p.m.

The accident occurred when Bryant slowed to make a left-hand turn into the driveway to Lake Charleston. Foshee was unable to slow to avoid colliding with the rear end of Bryant's vehicle, causing damage to both.

