 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIREN REPORT: Lincoln Avenue site of numerous Charleston traffic accidents
0 comments
editor's pick

SIREN REPORT: Lincoln Avenue site of numerous Charleston traffic accidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pfizer unveiled several significant details from its latest quarterly earnings report, including a plan to request full FDA approval by the end of this month, as well as studying whether a new formulation of its vaccine could be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures. Wake Up With Cheddar breaks down the details.

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Kimberly S. Wines of Charleston hit the parked vehicle belonging to Anne G. Flaherty of Charleston in a lot at Lake Charleston at 9:05 a.m. Thursday. Wines, 20, was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Joplin J. Boothby and Arlene E. Brown, both of Paris, were involved in an accident on Lincoln Avenue near 12th Street at 5:10 p.m. Friday. Boothby, 23, was cited for failure to yield.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Peter J. Collins of rural Casey and Shanell L. Price of Westchester were involved in an accident in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:06 p.m. Friday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Michael D. Fields of Hartford and Timothy M. Bragg of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 8:25 p.m. Friday. Fields, 21, was cited for disobeying a traffic control device. A passenger in Fields' vehicle, Rori A. Griffin, 19, of Morris, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Catresa M. Davis, 27, of Charleston was cited for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after her vehicle hit a retaining wall at the intersection of Second Street and Lincoln Avenue at 6:09 a.m. April 25.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Damian L. Brown of Paris and Kayla J. Ruiz of Cicero were involved in an accident in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:11 p.m. Thursday. Brown, 25, was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

Coles County sheriff

Kendall A. Strohl, 40, of Charleston was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after he lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Old State Road and County Road 1300E at 12:30 p.m. April 26.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Zachary K. Sankey, 19, of rural Mattoon and Richard A. Grubaugh, 63, of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lake Road and County Road 400N at 2:20 p.m. April 26. Sankey was cited for failure to yield and Grubaugh was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit goes door-to-door to promote vaccinations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News