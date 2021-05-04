SIREN REPORT: Lincoln Avenue site of numerous Charleston traffic accidents

Charleston police
The vehicle driven by Kimberly S. Wines of Charleston hit the parked vehicle belonging to Anne G. Flaherty of Charleston in a lot at Lake Charleston at 9:05 a.m. Thursday. Wines, 20, was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Joplin J. Boothby and Arlene E. Brown, both of Paris, were involved in an accident on Lincoln Avenue near 12th Street at 5:10 p.m. Friday. Boothby, 23, was cited for failure to yield.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Peter J. Collins of rural Casey and Shanell L. Price of Westchester were involved in an accident in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:06 p.m. Friday.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Michael D. Fields of Hartford and Timothy M. Bragg of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 8:25 p.m. Friday. Fields, 21, was cited for disobeying a traffic control device. A passenger in Fields' vehicle, Rori A. Griffin, 19, of Morris, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Catresa M. Davis, 27, of Charleston was cited for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after her vehicle hit a retaining wall at the intersection of Second Street and Lincoln Avenue at 6:09 a.m. April 25.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Damian L. Brown of Paris and Kayla J. Ruiz of Cicero were involved in an accident in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:11 p.m. Thursday. Brown, 25, was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Coles County sheriff
Kendall A. Strohl, 40, of Charleston was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after he lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Old State Road and County Road 1300E at 12:30 p.m. April 26.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Zachary K. Sankey, 19, of rural Mattoon and Richard A. Grubaugh, 63, of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lake Road and County Road 400N at 2:20 p.m. April 26. Sankey was cited for failure to yield and Grubaugh was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.