SIREN REPORT: Lincoln Avenue site of numerous Charleston traffic accidents

Catresa M. Davis, 27, of Charleston was cited for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after her vehicle hit a retaining wall at the intersection of Second Street and Lincoln Avenue at 6:09 a.m. April 25.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Damian L. Brown of Paris and Kayla J. Ruiz of Cicero were involved in an accident in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:11 p.m. Thursday. Brown, 25, was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

Coles County sheriff

Kendall A. Strohl, 40, of Charleston was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after he lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Old State Road and County Road 1300E at 12:30 p.m. April 26.

- - -