SIREN REPORT: Mattoon, Charleston police respond to multiple accidents

Mattoon police

Vehicles driven by Maria Beltran of Mattoon and Tonya Franklin of Charleston were involved in a crash on Broadway Avenue, near the east entrance of 750 Broadway Avenue at 2:20 p.m. on June 29. According to the report, Beltran rear-ended Franlkin as Franklin was slowed to a stop, preparing to turn. Beltran was transported to the hospital for possible injuries.

Vehicles driven by Terry Waters of Sullivan and Linda Wilson of Mattoon were involved in a collision at the intersection of 20th Street and Dewitt Avenue at approximately 3:40 p.m. on June 29. According to the report, Walters struck the passenger side of Wilson's vehicle. No citations were issued and no one was transported to the hospital

Charleston police

Emily Montoya and William G. Lewis, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident outside of Montoya's home on Garfield Avenue at approximately 11:05 a.m. on July 2. Montoya struck the passenger side of Lewis's vehicle while backing out of her driveway, causing damage.

Vehicles driven by Spencer Crist and Sheryl Lawless, both of Charleston, were involved in a collision at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Avenue at approximately 11:20 a.m. on July 4. The responding officer witnessed the accident and caught the event on his dashcam. Crist was given a citation for running a red light.

Jordan Montz of Charleston and Stacey Cooper of Mattoon were involved in an accident on Lincoln Avenue near 11th Street, at approximately 9:59 p.m. on July 3. According to the report, the accident caused damage to Montz's passenger side bumper and Cooper's rear fender. The report stated Montz fled the scene but was located at a convenience store. He was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and other violations.

Vehicles driven by Kalisa Haycraft of Mattoon and an unknown driver were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln and 18th at approximately 11:44 a.m. on July 2. According to the report, Haycraft rear-ended a vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle exited his vehicle and, upon noticing no damage was done to his vehicle, explained to Haycraft that the damage done to her vehicle was her responsibility and left the scene.

