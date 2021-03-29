SIREN REPORT: Mattoon, Charleston police respond to vehicle crashes

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Megan A. Mixell of Villa Grove, Timonthy A. Connell of Mattoon, Grace E. Rients of Towanda and Ryan T. Craven of Oakland were involved in an accident on Illinois Route 16 near the intersection with Douglas Street at 7:42 a.m. March 18.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Timothy M. Nugent of Martinsville and Kathryn J. Henk of Danville were involved in an accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Friday. Nugent, 32, was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured vehicle.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Matthew J. Schuster of Charleston while it was parked in the lot of the apartment complex at 1705 12th St. between 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mattoon police

The vehicle driven by Jax B. Prather, 22, of Mattoon hit a parked vehicle belonging to Jon L. Crask of Mattoon near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and 30th Street at 10:09 a.m. Sunday. Prather was cited for improper lane use.

