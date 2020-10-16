SIREN REPORT: Mattoon fire crews received three calls for service within minutes

Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish smoldering grass at 9:16 a.m. Friday along the Lincoln Prairie Grass trail behind Mattoon-Charleston Ready Mix, 1413 DeWitt Ave., the same location as a brush fire early Wednesday evening. They cleared the scene by 9:45 a.m.

Crews were dispatched at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire in the 900 block of North 20th Street. They found after extinguishing the fire that the fire had began on the outside of the residence and then burned upwards along the vinyl siding toward the roof line and attic area. The fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be accidental in nature. No injuries were reported. They cleared the scene at 6:34 p.m.