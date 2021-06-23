SIREN REPORT: Mattoon police respond to multiple crashes

Mattoon Police

Vehicles driven by Marisa Medina of Mattoon and Mariane Rybicki of Mattoon were involved in a collision at the intersection of Route 16 and Miller Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. on June 21. According to the report, the accident caused damage to the rear end of Medina's vehicle and the front end of Rybicki's vehicle. Rybicki was admitted to the hospital and released later that evening. Medina was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

- - -

An accident involving vehicles driven by Shane Greer of Edgewood and Cor Bell of Windsor were involved in an accident in a McDonald's parking lot at approximately 9:20 a.m. on June 22. According to the report, Greer's vehicle caused minor visible damage to the front bumper of Bell's vehicle after backing into it.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Alan Vanswearingen of Dunbar, Penn. and Madison Fuller of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Oak Avenue and 19th Street at approximately 7:16 p.m. on June 22. Fuller's vehicle was towed from the scene and, though initially refused medical attention, was later admitted to the hospital for evaluation. Fuller was issued a citation for operating an uninsured vehicle and Vanswearingen was issued a citation for failure to yield right-of-way.

