 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIREN REPORT: Mattoon police respond to multiple crashes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It only took 90 seconds for three thieves to steal a catalytic converter in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood in May. Surveillance video shows how quickly it was stolen.

Mattoon Police 

Vehicles driven by Marisa Medina of Mattoon and Mariane Rybicki of Mattoon were involved in a collision at the intersection of Route 16 and Miller Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. on June 21. According to the report, the accident caused damage to the rear end of Medina's vehicle and the front end of Rybicki's vehicle. Rybicki was admitted to the hospital and released later that evening. Medina was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

- - - 

An accident involving vehicles driven by Shane Greer of Edgewood and Cor Bell of Windsor were involved in an accident in a McDonald's parking lot at approximately 9:20 a.m. on June 22. According to the report, Greer's vehicle caused minor visible damage to the front bumper of Bell's vehicle after backing into it.

- - - 

Vehicles driven by Alan Vanswearingen of Dunbar, Penn. and Madison Fuller of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Oak Avenue and 19th Street at approximately 7:16 p.m. on June 22. Fuller's vehicle was towed from the scene and, though initially refused medical attention, was later admitted to the hospital for evaluation. Fuller was issued a citation for operating an uninsured vehicle and Vanswearingen was issued a citation for failure to yield right-of-way.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News