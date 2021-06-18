 Skip to main content
SIREN REPORT: Minor car accidents reported in Mattoon

Mattoon Police

Vehicles driven by Penny Youngblood of Mattoon and Zachary Ashton of Springfield were involved in an accident at the intersection of Dewitt Avenue and 15th Street at 4:11 p.m. on June 16. Ashton’s vehicle’s bumper struck the rear driver-side door of Youngblood’s vehicle. No citations have been issued.

Vehicles driven by Cynthia Upton of Arcola and Kurt Haldorsen of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Charleston Avenue and South 6th Street at 6:19 p.m. on June 16.  No citations have been issued.

