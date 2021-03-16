 Skip to main content
SIREN REPORT: Multiple accidents in Charleston lead to failure to reduce speed tickets
SIREN REPORT: Multiple accidents in Charleston lead to failure to reduce speed tickets

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Tina M. Uphoff of Humboldt and Glenna L. Cosson of rural Charleston were involved in an accident on Lincoln Avenue near University Drive at 9:22 a.m. March 8. Uphoff, 49, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

---

Vehicles driven by Ryan A. Siddens of Charleston and Patty S. Murphy of Oakland were involved in an accident on E Street near Lincoln Avenue at 12:09 p.m. March 8. Siddens, 32, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

---

Vehicles driven by Byannckah J. Moore and Jeffrey A. Ward, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Fifth Street and Madison Avenue at 11:09 a.m. March 9. Moore, 22, was cited for failure to yield.

---

Vehicles driven by Lauren A. Dowland and Kathy Dones, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at 2:18 a.m. Friday. Dowland, 16, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

