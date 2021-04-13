Siren Report: No injuries reported after vehicle struck utility pole

Mattoon fire

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in response to a vehicle striking an electrical utility pole in the 1100 block of North 19th Street. No injuries were reported. The pole was damaged by the collision and its wires were sagging. Firefighters blocked traffic in the vicinity while an Ameren Illinois crew dealt with the damaged pole.

-- -- --

Firefighters responded to a false alarm at 3:16 p.m. Monday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. They were called off on the way.

-- -- --

Firefighters responded to a contractor accidentally rupturing a natural gas line at 12:18 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 22nd Street. An Ameren Illinois crew was called in to repair the damaged line.

Mattoon police