Siren Report: No injuries reported in Broadway, Crestview crash

Mattoon fire
Firefighters responded to a two vehicle collision at 8:10 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Avenue East and Crestview Drive, in front of the Cross County Mall. No injuries were reported at the scene. The firefighters disconnected the vehicle batteries to prevent airbag deployment after the crash and cleaned up automotive fluids that had spilled onto the roadway.
-- -- --
Firefighters were dispatched to a public assistance call at 10:06 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of Broadway Avenue regarding a dog that had gotten its teeth stuck with its mouth wide open on the mesh of its pen. The dog freed itself before they arrived at the scene.
Mattoon police
A 4-by-8-foot piece of plastic sheeting that was being hauled by a pickup truck driven by Jonathan R. Sanders of Charleston blew off of its trailer and struck a car that was being driven behind it by Brenda J. Powell of Charleston at 11:47 a.m. Monday on Illinois Route 16, west of Airport Road. No injuries were reported.
-- -- --
Vehicles driven by Daniel L. Kieft of West Terre Haute, Ind. and Mark A. Swanson of Charleston collided at 3:55 p.m. March 24 at Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.