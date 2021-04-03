Siren Report: No injuries reported in Broadway, Crestview crash

Local businesses are finding fewer options to hire part-time employees after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mattoon fire

Firefighters responded to a two vehicle collision at 8:10 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Avenue East and Crestview Drive, in front of the Cross County Mall. No injuries were reported at the scene. The firefighters disconnected the vehicle batteries to prevent airbag deployment after the crash and cleaned up automotive fluids that had spilled onto the roadway.

-- -- --

Firefighters were dispatched to a public assistance call at 10:06 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of Broadway Avenue regarding a dog that had gotten its teeth stuck with its mouth wide open on the mesh of its pen. The dog freed itself before they arrived at the scene.

Mattoon police