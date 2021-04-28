SIREN REPORT: Rubbish fire extinguished at former Mattoon factory

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Susie E. Arnold of Charleston hit the apartment building at 917 Fourth St. at 4:30 p.m. April 20.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Yvonne A. Brown, 58, of Charleston hit the vehicle belonging to Jason L. Beech of Charleston that parked in the lot of the apartment building at 24 W. Buchanan Ave. at 7:40 p.m. April 21. Brown was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Larry E. Moutray and Rebekah H. Magee, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 5:22 p.m. Friday. Moutray, 64, was cited for failure to yield.

- - -

David M. Joines, 43, of Charleston was cited for DUI and operating an uninsured vehicle after his vehicle hit a utility pole at the intersection of E and State streets at 11:41 a.m. Saturday.

- - -