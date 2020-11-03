SIREN REPORT: Sheriff, Charleston police respond to multiple accidents

Coles County sheriff
Vehicles driven by Araceli M. Henson, rural Charleston, and John M. Austin, rural Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 130 and County Road 1600N at 8:05 a.m. Oct. 7.
- - -
Larry D. Cobble, 73, of Gays was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after his vehicle went into a ditch at the intersection of Lake Road and Old State Road at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 17.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Brianna N. Bange of rural Brocton, Matthew R. Newby of rural Ashmore and Loren E. Tousignant of Godley were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Road 2080E at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 23. Bange, 19, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- - -
Blake A. Fairbanks, 19, of Gays was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle after he drove off the road and into some bushes at 5940 E. County Road 100N at 9:25 p.m. Oct. 26.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Vicki L. Allison, 52, of Kansas and Angelina D. Cianfaglione, 37, of Paris were involved in an accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Road 1800E at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 27. Both drivers were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center and Allison was cited for improper lane use.
- - -
Timothy K. Massengill, 56, of Neoga was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after his vehicle went into a ditch at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and County Road 250N at 8:50 a.m. Saturday.
Charleston police
Vehicles driven by Iyare B. Ojo and James R. Ferguson, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident in the 1400 block of 18th Street at 2:10 p.m. Thursday. Ojo, 24, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and reckless driving, improper passing and stopping when prohibited.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Larry R. Beasley of Charleston and Lilly E. Long, rural Charleston, were involved in an accident in the 1000 block of North 14th Street at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
