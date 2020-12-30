 Skip to main content
SIREN REPORT: Sheriff's departments respond to crashes
SIREN REPORT: Sheriff's departments respond to crashes

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Dakota L. Pforr of rural Arcola and Jessica R. Montgomery of rural Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of County Roads 1300E and 1900N at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 11. Pforr, 19, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

The vehicle driven by Dylan M. Morgan of Greenup went off the road and hit a utility junction box at the intersection of County Road 1000N and North 14th Street north of Charleston at 5 a.m. Dec. 16.

The vehicle driven by Rosetta K. Gingerich of rural Arcola went into a field at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and County Road 1800N at 2:32 p.m. Sunday.

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck
Local

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

