 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIREN REPORT: Student causes false fire alarm at Riddle Elementary in Mattoon
0 comments

SIREN REPORT: Student causes false fire alarm at Riddle Elementary in Mattoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon fire

Firefighters responded to a false alarm caused by a student triggering a pull box alarm at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday at Riddle Elementary School, 4201 Western Ave.

-- -- --

Crews conducted a smoke odor investigation at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday at Starbucks, 1023 Charleston Ave. East. They found that the odor was produced by contractors conducting smoke tests on sewer lines in the area.

-- -- --

Crews conducted a carbon monoxide check at 6:16 a.m. Monday at 1216 Richmond Ave. They determined that the carbon monoxide alarm was unfounded.

Lake Land board approves vocational-technical training agreement with Effingham area high schools

Mattoon police

Vehicles driven by Knin W. Laij of Mattoon and Nichols A. Owens of Mattoon were involved in a collision at 3:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dettro Drive and a private drive.

Have you seen them? Mattoon authorities asking for help

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Isaac M. Frahm and Hillary N. Tolin, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Division Street and Madison Avenue at 8:09 a.m. Friday.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Kleigh S. Robertson of Mattoon hit a utility pole at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 3:21 p.m. Saturday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Dannie L. Perry and Ronald W. Galbreath, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Trevon L. Glosser of Charleston while it was parked at 1320 Jackson Ave. between 10 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Coles County police say reform legislation includes misconceptions, needs more input

The JG-TC's top stories of 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News