SIREN REPORT: Student causes false fire alarm at Riddle Elementary in Mattoon

Mattoon fire

Firefighters responded to a false alarm caused by a student triggering a pull box alarm at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday at Riddle Elementary School, 4201 Western Ave.

-- -- --

Crews conducted a smoke odor investigation at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday at Starbucks, 1023 Charleston Ave. East. They found that the odor was produced by contractors conducting smoke tests on sewer lines in the area.

-- -- --

Crews conducted a carbon monoxide check at 6:16 a.m. Monday at 1216 Richmond Ave. They determined that the carbon monoxide alarm was unfounded.

Mattoon police

Vehicles driven by Knin W. Laij of Mattoon and Nichols A. Owens of Mattoon were involved in a collision at 3:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dettro Drive and a private drive.

Charleston police