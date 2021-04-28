SIREN REPORT: Trash fire extinguished at former Mattoon factory

Mattoon fire
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a rubbish fire outside of the former Armstrong Center and Brown Shoe factory building at 1400 Piatt Ave. They found that a worker was using a cutting torch at this property and that it sparked a fire in a rubbish pile. The firefighters used a handline from their truck to extinguish the fire and cleared the scene by 2:38 p.m.
---
Firefighters responded at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a trash container on fire at the Murphy USA service station, 105 Dettro Drive, in front of Walmart. The fire was out and only smoldering when they arrived.
Mattoon police
Vehicles driven by Bonnie F. James of Charleston and Anna Y. Osley of Mattoon collided at 5:03 p.m. Thursday, April 22 in the turning lane in the 800 block of Charleston Avenue, in front of Arby's and McHugh's Double Drive-Thru. No injuries were reported.
Charleston police
The vehicle driven by Susie E. Arnold of Charleston hit the apartment building at 917 Fourth St. at 4:30 p.m. April 20.
- - -
The vehicle driven by Yvonne A. Brown, 58, of Charleston hit the vehicle belonging to Jason L. Beech of Charleston that parked in the lot of the apartment building at 24 W. Buchanan Ave. at 7:40 p.m. April 21. Brown was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Larry E. Moutray and Rebekah H. Magee, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 5:22 p.m. Friday. Moutray, 64, was cited for failure to yield.
- - -
David M. Joines, 43, of Charleston was cited for DUI and operating an uninsured vehicle after his vehicle hit a utility pole at the intersection of E and State streets at 11:41 a.m. Saturday.
- - -
The vehicle driven by Matthew E. Darling, 43, of Charleston hit the vehicle belonging to Staci Bruce of Charleston that was parked on Victoria Lane near 18th Street at 8:07 a.m. Sunday. Darling was cited for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Sherry J. Bourne of Charleston and Ashlynn S. McPeak of rural Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 1:33 p.m. Monday. Bourne,59, was cited for an improper turn.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Marion J. Stearns and Marty N. Roberts, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday.