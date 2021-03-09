SIREN REPORT: Vehicle crashes through garage door in Mattoon

- - -

Vehicles driven by Marsha A. Allen and James A. Showalter, both of Mattoon, were involved in an accident in the 100 block of Sixth Street at 8:42 a.m. March 2.

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Hunter W. Thomson of rural Charleston and Leanne D.McClain of rural Hidalgo were involved in an accident at the intersection of County Roads 600N and 1400E at 8:20 a.m. Feb. 24.

- - -

Aliyah M. England, 19, of Mattoon was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after her vehicle went into a field at the intersection of County Roads 270E and 20N at midnight Feb. 26. England was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Raynel S. Shipley and Dakota S. Westbrook-Peterson, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident on Lincoln Avenue near Ninth Street at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 27. Shipley, 40, was cited for improper lane use.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after it was involved in an accident with the vehicle driven by Mariah K. Loftis of Casey in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:23 p.m. March 2.