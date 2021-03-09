SIREN REPORT: Vehicle crashes through garage door in Mattoon

Mattoon fire
Firefighters were dispatched at 9:53 a.m. Monday in response to a car crashing through a garage door in the 2800 block of Western Avenue due to the driver having a medical issue. A Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance crew took the driver to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for evaluation.
- - -
Firefighters responded at 4:15 p.m. Monday to a report of vehicle fire at Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road. They found that the smoke was produced by the vehicle having a mechanical problem.
Mattoon police
Kara E. Chumbley of Mattoon was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol for an accident in which her car struck a light post and flipped over at 8:57 p.m. Saturday on North 19th Street, north of Shelby Avenue. She also was ticketed for improper lane use.
- - -
Jayden L. Currie of Mattoon was ticketed for failing to yield in a collision with a vehicle driven by Brandon W. Eaton of Charleston at 5:08 p.m. March 2 in the 800 block of Charleston Avenue. Eaton was ticketed for driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and unlawful use of registration.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Marsha A. Allen and James A. Showalter, both of Mattoon, were involved in an accident in the 100 block of Sixth Street at 8:42 a.m. March 2.
Coles County sheriff
Vehicles driven by Hunter W. Thomson of rural Charleston and Leanne D.McClain of rural Hidalgo were involved in an accident at the intersection of County Roads 600N and 1400E at 8:20 a.m. Feb. 24.
- - -
Aliyah M. England, 19, of Mattoon was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after her vehicle went into a field at the intersection of County Roads 270E and 20N at midnight Feb. 26. England was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.
Charleston police
Vehicles driven by Raynel S. Shipley and Dakota S. Westbrook-Peterson, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident on Lincoln Avenue near Ninth Street at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 27. Shipley, 40, was cited for improper lane use.
- - -
A vehicle left the scene after it was involved in an accident with the vehicle driven by Mariah K. Loftis of Casey in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at 1:23 p.m. March 2.
- - -
Deshawn D. Johnson, 20, of Charleston was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Saturday. The parked vehicle belonged to Robert J. Murdock of Charleston.
- - -
Tristen J. Hahn, 19, of Zion was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle after he hit a parked vehicle parked at Lake Charleston at 1:37 p.m. Saturday. The parked vehicle belonged to Deborah K. Meadows of Westfield.