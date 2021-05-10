SIREN REPORT: Vehicle hit utility pole in Charleston

Charleston police
The vehicle driven by Jason A. Fields, 45, of Centerpoint, Indiana, hit a utility pole in the 1800 block of Madison Avenue at 4 p.m. May 7. Fields was cited for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Dwight A. McElwee of Charleston and Camron L Brandenburg of Champaign were involved in an accident at the intersection of University Drive and Johnson Avenue at 9:33 a.m. May 7. McElwee, 91, was cited for failure stop while emerging from a driveway.
- - -
The vehicle driven by Destinee S. Tuttle of Charleston hit a telephone pole at the intersection of Division Street and Adams Avenue at 1:40 p.m. May 5.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Earline C. Howard of Mattoon and Kim E. Fonner of rural Mattoon were involved in an accident in the 10 block of Polk Avenue at 10:28 a.m. May 5. Howard, 48, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Fonner, 60, was cited for driving in the wrong lane.
- - -
The vehicle driven by Tavaruz D. Simmons, 20, of Mattoon hit a tree on Illinois Route 16 near Old State Road at 10:46 a.m. April 29. Simmons was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and cited for driving under the influence of drugs and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Mattoon fire
Firefighters responded at 3:52 a.m. Monday to a report of smoke in the 900 block of North 13th Street. They found that the smoke was emanating from a wood stove.
- - -
Firefighters conducted a smoke odor investigation at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in a home in the 100 block of Wabash Avenue. They found that the odor was emanating from wiring in a closet door light switch overheating.