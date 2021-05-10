SIREN REPORT: Vehicle hit utility pole in Charleston

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Jason A. Fields, 45, of Centerpoint, Indiana, hit a utility pole in the 1800 block of Madison Avenue at 4 p.m. May 7. Fields was cited for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Vehicles driven by Dwight A. McElwee of Charleston and Camron L Brandenburg of Champaign were involved in an accident at the intersection of University Drive and Johnson Avenue at 9:33 a.m. May 7. McElwee, 91, was cited for failure stop while emerging from a driveway.

The vehicle driven by Destinee S. Tuttle of Charleston hit a telephone pole at the intersection of Division Street and Adams Avenue at 1:40 p.m. May 5.

