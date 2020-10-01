SIREN REPORT: Vehicle-motorcycle crash sends rider to hospital

Charleston police
A sport utility vehicle driven by Heather K. Webb of Clinton and a motorcycle driven by Bradly J. Beil of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and 20th Street at 5:19 p.m. Saturday. Beil, 48, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
- - -
A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to David Tunstall of Charleston while it was parked at 2151 11th St. sometime before 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
- - -
The vehicle driven by April C. Batchellor of Charleston hit a utility pole in the city parking lot at 614 Sixth St. at 10:29 a.m. Monday.
