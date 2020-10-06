SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

A tractor-trailer driven by Robert W. Moody of Waynesville, North Carolina, and a car driven by London A. Cornwell of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street at 11:52 a.m. Sept. 29. Moody, 49, was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Mark D. Hampton of Charleston sometime before 1:50 p.m. Sept. 29. Hampton indicated he had been to several locations and wasn't sure where the damage occurred.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Oberrian D. Montilla of Chicago while it was parked in the 1100 block of Third Street between 2 p.m. Saturday and 7:55 a.m. Sunday.

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Leonard C. Stafford of Mattoon and Jason D. Wavering of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of Old State Road and Lerna Road at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 26. Stafford, 75, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

- - -