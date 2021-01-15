SIREN REPORT

Mattoon police

Vehicles driven by Chaslynn L. Daily and Jaime A. Nasta, both of Mattoon, were involved in an accident in the 100 block of Logan Street at 9:54 a.m. Jan. 6. Daily was cited for improper lane use.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Caitlyn J. Watson and Delbert R. Torbeck, both of Mattoon, were involved in an accident at the intersection of 33rd Street and Prairie Avenue at 11:38 a.m. Monday. Watson was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Barry McMillan of Shelbyville and Raymond J. Sanders of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of 21st Street and Lafayette Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Charleston police

Tammy L. Davis, 61, of Mattoon was cited for driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane use after her vehicle went off the road at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Road 1200E at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 6.

- - -

The vehicle driven by David G. Hornback of Charleston hit the vehicle belonging to Dylan W. Loy of Charleston while it was parked in the 100 block of 10th Street at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0