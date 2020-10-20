SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Lisa D. Ford and Mack D. Webb, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of West State Street and Decker Springs Road at 5:31 a.m. Oct. 13. Ford, 21, was cited for failure to yield.

Vehicles driven by Antonio M. Jenkins, George L. Gerrie of Ashmore and a CCI Redi-Mix truck, no driver listed, were involved in an accident in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue at 8:41 a.m. Oct. 13. Jenkins, 21, was cited for failure to stop, obstructed windows and operating an uninsured vehicle.