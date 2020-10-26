SIREN REPORT

Charleston police
The vehicle driven by Caitlin E. Farrell, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, hit the vehicle belonging to Chelsie L. Finke of Charleston while it was parked at Dirty's Bar and Grill, 706 Lincoln Ave., between 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 2 a.m. Oct. 10. Farrell was cited for leaving the scene of a accident.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Vicky D. Templeton and Kevin W. Templeton, both of Soddy Daisey, Tennessee, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Street at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Seleiya M. Wilson and Caleb R. Bertrand, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 12th Street at 8:04 p.m. Thursday. Wilson, 20, was cited for following too closely.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Jean L. Lacher of Sullivan and Kamarra L. Johnson of Mattoon were involved in an accident in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue at 3:25 a.m. Friday. Lacher, 71, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and cited for failure to yield.
Coles County sheriff
Vehicles driven by Becky J. Holly and Brandon A. Saunders, both of Mattoon, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Marshall Avenue and 29th Street in Mattoon at 3:02 p.m. Thursday.
- - -
A vehicle left the scene after an accident with the vehicle driven by Michael R. Considine of Mattoon at the intersection of County Roads 1000N and 100E at 5:32 p.m. Thursday.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Alison M. Yoder of Effingham and James A. Bialeschki of Mattoon were involved in an accident at 11297 U.S. Highway 45 at 11:24 p.m. Saturday.
