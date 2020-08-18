SIREN REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Martha M. Satterlee of Charleston and a U.S. Postal Service truck driven by Benjamin S. Bower of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Tony R. Kepp of Neoga and Brian M. Catt of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of E and State streets at 9:53 a.m. Friday. Kepp, 53, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Tori R. Coartney of rural Ashmore and Matthew L. Wilson of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 5:49 p.m. Monday. Coartney, 37, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

