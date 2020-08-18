You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIREN REPORT
0 comments

SIREN REPORT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Martha M. Satterlee of Charleston and a U.S. Postal Service truck driven by Benjamin S. Bower of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Tony R. Kepp of Neoga and Brian M. Catt of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of E and State streets at 9:53 a.m. Friday. Kepp, 53, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Tori R. Coartney of rural Ashmore and Matthew L. Wilson of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 5:49 p.m. Monday. Coartney, 37, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News