SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Rodney Hatter Sr. of Mattoon and Kasondra L. Harrell of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 1500 block of 18th Street at 5:24 p.m. Oct. 21. Hatter, 70, was cited for failure to yield.

Vehicles driven by Michael J. Sokolowski and Makayla D. Taylor, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident in the parking lot of the apartment building at 1562 Fourth St. at 3;34 p.m. Oct. 22.

A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Marcella A. Sager of Charleston while it was parked at Walmart, 2250 Lincoln Ave., between 6:45-7 a.m. Oct. 26.

Vehicles driven by Debra M. Winson of Charleston and Carrie L. Misner of Ashmore were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Reynolds Drive at 9:20 a.m. Monday. Winson, 54, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

