SIREN REPORT

Coles County sheriff

The vehicle driven by Tristan M. Burns of Bement hit a utility pole and a tree at the intersection of Plateau Road and Plainview Road in Pleasant Grove Township at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Mattoon police

Brody J. Shook of Mattoon lost control of his vehicle while driving in the 800 block of South 33rd Street at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Charleston fire

Melted plastic on a stove activated an alarm at Cougill Apartments, 500 W. Polk Ave., at 6:09 p.m. Monday.

- - -

A detector problem activated an alarm in an apartment at 2100 Madison Ave. at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0