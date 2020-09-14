SIREN REPORT

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Gary G. McKinney of Westfield hit the vehicle belonging to Amy C. Patrick of Charleston while it was parked at Walmart, 2250 Lincoln Ave., at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 1.

- - -

Addison M. Dance, 26, of Charleston was cited for improper lane use after her vehicle hit a utility box in a ditch at the intersection of North Fifth Street and Adkins Drive at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 1.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Sidney N. Idleman of Charleston and Jeff E. Mandrell of Fithian were involved in an accident in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 3. Idleman, 22, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Elizabeth A. Rohloff of Charleston and Nathaniel Thompson of Oakland were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 3. Rohloff, 74, was cited for failure to yield.

- - -

Vehicle driven by Scott A. Preston of Charleston and Jaylyn Harden of Chicago were involved in an accident in the parking lot of Mach 1, 702 W. Lincoln Ave., at 2:48 p.m. Sept. 7.