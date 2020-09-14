SIREN REPORT

Charleston police
The vehicle driven by Gary G. McKinney of Westfield hit the vehicle belonging to Amy C. Patrick of Charleston while it was parked at Walmart, 2250 Lincoln Ave., at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 1.
- - -
Addison M. Dance, 26, of Charleston was cited for improper lane use after her vehicle hit a utility box in a ditch at the intersection of North Fifth Street and Adkins Drive at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 1.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Sidney N. Idleman of Charleston and Jeff E. Mandrell of Fithian were involved in an accident in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 3. Idleman, 22, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Elizabeth A. Rohloff of Charleston and Nathaniel Thompson of Oakland were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 3. Rohloff, 74, was cited for failure to yield.
- - -
Vehicle driven by Scott A. Preston of Charleston and Jaylyn Harden of Chicago were involved in an accident in the parking lot of Mach 1, 702 W. Lincoln Ave., at 2:48 p.m. Sept. 7.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Abbie J. Smith and Peytra N. Haws, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident in the 2000 block of Grant Avenue at 4:46 p.m. Saturday. Smith, 16, was cited for improper backing and Haws, 17, was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.
- - -
A vehicle left the scene after hitting the vehicle belonging to Kathy Arthur of Charleston while it was parked at 2100 Madison Avenue sometime before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
- - -
The vehicle driven by Andrew D. Cox of Charleston hit a utility pole at the intersection of Fourth Street and Grant Avenue at 3:40 a.m. Monday.
Charleston fire
Fire crews responded to an accident alarm at Charleston Carnegie Public Library, 712 Sixth St., at 10:08 a.m. Monday.
