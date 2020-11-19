SIREN REPORT

Coles County sheriff

Vehicles driven by Aaron K. Lock of Charleston and Kaylynn J. Shaw of rural Greenup were involved in an accident on Illinois Route 130 at the entrance to Fox Ridge State Park at 9 a.m. Oct. 25.

- - -

Brittany A. Clemence, 23, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after her vehicle went off the road and hit a fence at the intersection of Illinois Route 130 and County Road 1000N at 3:43 p.m. Oct. 29.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Shawna D. Howard of Oakland went off the road at the intersection of County Roads 2400E and 1200N at 3:41 a.m. Saturday.

- - -

Anna R. Hoelscher, 33, of Mattoon was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after her vehicle went off the road and hit a culvert on Illinois Route 16 near County Road 300E at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

