SIREN REPORT

Coles County sheriff
Denise R. Ford, 29, of Mattoon was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after her vehicle went off the road on U.S. Route 45 near the intersection with County Road 1550N at 6:57 p.m. Aug. 19.
The vehicle driven by Rebecca N. Mueller of Neoga went off the road on U.S. Route 45 near the intersection with County Road 100N at 12:10 p.m. Friday.
Vehicles driven by Chelsea S. Jenkins of Ashmore and McKenzie S. Renfro of Charleston were involved in an accident on Airtight Road near the intersection with County Road 2130E at 2:55 p.m. Saturday.
Charleston police
The vehicle driven by Eddie D. Shelton, 36, of Charleston hit a light pole at the intersection of Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Friday. Shelton was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.
The vehicle driven by Kevin M. Mars, 33, of Mattoon hit a fence in an alley then hit the parked vehicle belonging to Tricia L. Lewis of Bethalto near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue and Fourth Street at 2:29 a.m. Saturday. Mars was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
The vehicle driven by Tatyana N. Hyde of Charleston damaged equipment at Dirtbuster Car Wash, 1400 Lincoln Ave., at 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Hyde was cited for failure to report an accident.
The vehicle driven by Sherri J. Stone of Mattoon hit the vehicle belonging to Thomas J. Ryan of Balwin, Missouri, while it was parked at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center at 1:08 p.m. Monday.
A vehicle left the scene after an accident with the vehicle driven by Zoe L. Wavering of Charleston at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 10th Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Mattoon police
Vehicles driven by Sharon J. Fox of rural Mattoon and Priscilla E. Luetscher of Charleston were involved in an accident in the 1700 block of DeWitt Avenue at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 15.
The vehicle driven by William D. Tatman of Mattoon hit the vehicle belonging to Dennis R. Smith of Mattoon while it was parked at the intersection of 17th Street and DeWitt Avenue at 3 p.m. Aug. 19.
