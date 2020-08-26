SIREN REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coles County sheriff

Denise R. Ford, 29, of Mattoon was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after her vehicle went off the road on U.S. Route 45 near the intersection with County Road 1550N at 6:57 p.m. Aug. 19.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Rebecca N. Mueller of Neoga went off the road on U.S. Route 45 near the intersection with County Road 100N at 12:10 p.m. Friday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Chelsea S. Jenkins of Ashmore and McKenzie S. Renfro of Charleston were involved in an accident on Airtight Road near the intersection with County Road 2130E at 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Eddie D. Shelton, 36, of Charleston hit a light pole at the intersection of Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Friday. Shelton was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

- - -