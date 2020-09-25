SIREN REPORT

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charleston police

The vehicle driven by Marayah L. Laker of Charleston hit a pedestrian, Angela K. McCoy of Charleston, in the parking lot of First Federal Savings & Loan, 800 W. Lincoln Ave., at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 18. McCoy, 24, declined medical treatment. Laker, 18, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Thomas L. Culp of rural Charleston and Dylan J. Westemeier of Darlington, Wisconsin, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Sandra M. Currey of Casey hit the vehicle belonging to Mary Anne H. Titko of Martinsville while it was parked in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Joseph M. Steele, 25, of Galesburg hit a road sign at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and E Street at 9:23 a.m. Thursday. Steele was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane use, driving while license suspended or revoked and operating an uninsured vehicle.

- - -