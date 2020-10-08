SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by David M. Dodson of Charleston and Lacy R. Lynn of Mattoon were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Douglas Street at 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Samantha M. Bushnell of Roodhouse and Keith J. Cash of Monrovia, Indiana, were involved in an accident in the 1500 block of 18th Street at 2:53 p.m. Sunday. Bushnell, 22, was cited for following too closely.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Shirley J. Nash of Charleston hit the vehicle belonging to Joshua E. Dowland of Charleston while it was parked at 532 Deer Run Trail at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Austin W. Runge of Carbondale and Jessica L. Haga of Jewett were involved in an accident at the intersection of Sixth Street and Madison Avenue at noon Tuesday, Runge, 22, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

- - -

A bicycle ridden by James M. O'Neill of Charleston and a car driven by Ally D. Thompson of rural Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of E Street and West State Street at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. O'Neill, 23, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

