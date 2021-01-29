SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

A tractor pulling a farm implement driven by Marcus B. Neil of rural Tower Hill hit a utility line, damaging two poles, on 18th Street near the intersection with Mitchell Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 22.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Cassie R. Graham of Windsor and John T. Hammond of Martinsville were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and E Street at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 22. Graham, 32, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after an accident with the vehicle driven by Jacob T. Callahan of Lerna in the 1300 block of E Street at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Gordon E. Mull of Stewardson and Gregory A. Rice, a resident of the JBER military base in Alaska, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday. Mull, 42, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

- - -