SIREN REPORT

Charleston police
A tractor pulling a farm implement driven by Marcus B. Neil of rural Tower Hill hit a utility line, damaging two poles, on 18th Street near the intersection with Mitchell Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 22.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Cassie R. Graham of Windsor and John T. Hammond of Martinsville were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and E Street at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 22. Graham, 32, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- - -
A vehicle left the scene after an accident with the vehicle driven by Jacob T. Callahan of Lerna in the 1300 block of E Street at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Gordon E. Mull of Stewardson and Gregory A. Rice, a resident of the JBER military base in Alaska, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday. Mull, 42, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
- - -
A vehicle left the scene after an accident with the vehicle driven by Chase A. Dunne of rural Charleston in the 900 block of 18th Street at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Terry W. Hall of Casey and Richard D. McCrory of Annapolis were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Division Street at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday. Hall, 48, was cited for driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Coles County sheriff
The vehicle driven by Kamryn R. Spence of Mattoon was damaged when it hit a chair in the road at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and County Road 1100N at 7:07 p.m. Jan. 20.
- - -
Vehicles driven by Jason R. Kidwell of Champaign and Anthony L. Buser of rural Humboldt were involved in an accident at the intersection of County Roads 150E and 250N at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21.
- - -
Christina L. Zwilling, 40, of Olney was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after her vehicle hit a guard rail at the intersection of Illinois Route 49 and County Road 1040N at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday.