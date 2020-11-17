SIREN REPORT

Charleston police

Vehicles driven by Ethan R. Blatnik and Darcy S. Johnson, both of Charleston, were involved in an accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street at 1:48 p.m. Nov. 9.

- - -

A vehicle left the scene after an accident with the vehicle driven by Nicole M. Katz of Mattoon at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

- - -

The vehicle driven by Christopher A. Shupe, 34, of Charleston went through a fence and hit the parked vehicle belonging to Paul J. Enstrom at 764 11th St. at 9:57 p.m. Friday. Enstrom's vehicle was pushed into the parked vehicle belonging to Joseph M. Walsh of the same address. Shupe was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.

- - -

Vehicles driven by Jasaun T. Clark of Chicago and Lauren E. Gier of Charleston were involved in an accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Grant Avenue at 9:51 a.m. Monday. Clark, 22, was cited for failure to yield. Gier, 21, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and cited for failure to secure a passenger.

Coles County sheriff